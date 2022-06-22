Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee Returns This Weekend

Lumber Jubilee Contestants View Photo

The multi-day Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee returns to Tuolumne City this weekend, from Friday June 24th through Sunday June 26th.

Aaron Rasmussen, the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee Board President, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4748 is in charge of the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee.

Most of the regular events will return to West side Memorial Park in downtown Tuolumne City, including a Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee Queen Coronation, live music on Friday and Saturday nights, a Saturday morning street parade, food and merchandise vendors, numerous logging competition events, arm wrestling, tug-of-war and more.

This year marks the 73rd year of the community celebration. The Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee is a family friendly event.

The events will begin on Friday with the Queen Relay at noon. Abigail Minick, the only Queen contestant this year, will chuck wood and participate and a hammer and nail contest. The vendors will also open up for business. Reghan Miller, last year’s Lumber Jubilee Queen, will end her reign, as the Queen Coronation will take place at 6 PM. At 6:30 PM, the Rusty Rockers will perform.

There will be kids jumpers and games at Whitehead Field this year and the swimming pool will be open.

On Saturday the popular parade will begin at 10 AM. According to Rasmussen, this is the largest parade of the year in Tuolumne City.

The parade always draws a big crowd downtown.

At 11 AM will also be arm wrestling inside of the Veterans Hall and other women’s and children’s events. At 6 PM, there will be a concert by the band, Burn Permit.

On Sunday at 8 AM, there will be a community church service. Logging event sign-ups and practice will begin at 9:30 AM. Vendors open at 10 AM. At 11 AM the logging events will start and the weekend concludes at 5 PM with the only cleated tug-of-war left in the world. According to Rassmussen, “I’ve researched this and I can’t find anyone else doing this anymore.”

For any questions and for more information, call Rasmussen at 209-206-6768 (although make note that he will be very busy over the next few days).

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.