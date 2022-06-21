The First Day Of Summer Is Tuesday

A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the first two days of Summer.

The Heat Advisory effective for both the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley will begin at 10 AM Tuesday and continue through 10 PM Wednesday.

The hottest temperatures in the Mother Lode (1,000 to 3,000 feet) will range from 95 to 105 degrees. The overnight lows will range from 68 to 78 degrees.

The hottest temperatures in the Northern San Joaquin Valley (below 1,000 feet) will range from 99 to 108 degrees. The overnight lows will range from 64 to 73 degrees.

The hottest day in the Central Valley is likely to be on Tuesday. The hottest day in the Mother Lode is forecast to be on Wednesday.

The hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. Widespread moderate heat risk is expected in the Central Valley. Moderate to high heat risk is anticipated in the foothills.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.