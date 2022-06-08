Heat Advisory This Friday And Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from Friday morning until Friday evening. Additionally, a Heat Advisory has been issued for the Mariposa County foothills, from 11 AM Friday until 11 PM Saturday.

This Thursday will also be a hot day with moderate heat risk.

Dangerously hot conditions are anticipated during this period, with possible high temperatures ranging from 100 to 107 degrees. In addition to hot temperatures during the daytime, there will be little overnight relief from the heat. Overnight lows in the warmest locations on Friday and Saturday morning, will range from 65 degrees to the upper seventies.

Extreme high heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.