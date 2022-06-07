Excessive Heat Watch This Friday

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from Friday morning until Friday evening. An Excessive Heat Watch has also been issued for the Mariposa County foothills, from Friday morning through Saturday evening.

This Thursday will also be a hot day with moderate heat risk.

Dangerously hot conditions are anticipated during the Watch period, with possible temperatures in the Watch zones ranging from 100 to 106. In addition to hot temperatures during the daytime, there will be little overnight relief from the heat. Overnight lows in the warmest locations, will range from 65 to the upper seventies.

Extreme high heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.