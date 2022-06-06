Mostly Clear
Prescribed Burn Planned Near Tuolumne

By B.J. Hansen
Mt. Havalia Project Site

Tuolumne, CA — After the cooler conditions and light rain showers yesterday, CAL Fire reports that there will be a prescribed burn today in the Mt. Havalia Vegetation Management Program site adjacent to the community of Tuolumne.

Smoke will be visible in Tuolumne and the surrounding area. The goal is the maintain the Mt. Havalia Fuel Break along the top of the North Fork of the Tuolumne River Canyon. The burn will run from 9am-5pm today and there will be fire engines, hand crews and cooperating agencies on hand.

