Mother Lode Fair Accepting Entries

Mother Lode Fair View Photo

Sonora, CA– The buildup continues for the Mother Lode Fair and fair officials want to remind people that entries can now be submitted. It can be done online at the official website which can be found here. Examples of exhibits include things like preserved foods, baked goods, arts and crafts, fine arts, photography, clothing and textiles, and quilting for both adults and juniors. Entries must be submitted by Friday, June 3rd with paper entries due by 4 PM but online entries will be accepted until midnight.

The Mother Lode Fair this year will be taking place from June 30th to July 3rd.