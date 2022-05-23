Heat Advisory Later This Week

Sunshine in Sonora View Photo

High pressure over interior northern California will result in triple digit temperatures across much of the Central Valley for both Tuesday and Wednesday, with the hottest temperatures forecast on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from Noon on Tuesday until 11 PM Wednesday. A Heat Advisory has also been issued for the Mariposa County foothills for Wednesday from 7 AM until 11 PM.

Afternoon temperatures in the Central Valley will range from 98 to 103 degrees, with the hottest day expected on Wednesday. Overnight lows will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. In Mariposa County on Wednesday, heat index values of up to 98 are expected.

The hot temperatures, combined with warm overnight lows, will result in widespread moderate heat risk to locally high heat risk.

Sensitive groups should take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. If you work or spend time outside, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.