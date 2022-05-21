A Slip Of The Tongue Landed A Sonora Woman Behind Bars

Melissa Ann Knowles View Photo

East Sonora, CA – A report of a female subject that appeared to possibly be under the influence while asking people in the area for gas got handcuffed instead.

It was around noon on Tuesday that a Tuolumne County Deputy was dispatched to the area of Mono Way near Hess Avenue in East Sonora. Once on scene, the deputy found a Sonora woman and her friend by their stalled vehicle. Sheriff’s officials relayed that when the deputy asked the vehicle’s owner her name, she used her friend’s name to identify herself. Moments later, her friend reportedly called the woman by her real name, Melissa, causing the deputy to get suspicious.

After further questioning, the woman’s real name and reason for giving a false name were revealed. Sheriff’s officials say 39-year-old Melissa Knowles gave a false name in an attempt to avoid arrest for two outstanding misdemeanor drug-related warrants.

Knowles was arrested for providing a false name to a peace officer along with the misdemeanor warrants. Sheriff’s officials disclosed that while inside the jail, a small bag of methamphetamine was found in her pocket tagging on the charge of bringing a controlled substance into the jail. She was placed on $25,000 bail.