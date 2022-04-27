Traffic Delays Near Wagon Trail Project Construction

Wagon Trail Project View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — Work on the Wagon Trail Realignment project between Angels Camp and Copperopolis will result in traffic impacts.

The stretch of Highway 4 is being realigned to make it safer and easier to travel. Today (April 27) through Friday (April 29), the Calaveras County Public Works Department reports that there will be roadway sweeping, and increased truck crossings, between Hunt Road and Pool Station Road. Minor traffic delays can be expected.

Then from May 2-6, intermittent road closures will occur between Bonanza Mine Way and Pool Station Road. Flaggers will be on the scene directing traffic.

The work hours for the project are 7am-5pm. The overall project will be completed in two stages, with phase one underway. The cost of the first phase is estimated to be $24-million and should be completed by late 2023.