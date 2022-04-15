California Postpones Covid Vaccine Mandate For School Kids

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration says it is delaying the implementation of a plan to require all school children to receive the COVID vaccine.

When it was announced in October of last year, Governor Newsom initially estimated that it would take effect ahead of the 2022-23 school year. He also noted at the time that California would wait until federal regulators give final approval of the vaccine for children, which hasn’t happened yet.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly says next fall is too early to plan for the vaccine mandate because school districts will need more time to implement it once federal approval occurs.

Newsom’s administration now announces the earliest a vaccine mandate could occur is at the start of the 2023-24 school year.