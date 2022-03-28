Modesto Man Pleads Guilty To Burglarizing Calaveras County Post Office

Department of Justice View Photo

Wallace, CA — The US Department of Justice announced today that a central valley man has pleaded guilty to burglarizing a Calaveras County Post Office.

The incident happened at the Wallace Post Office back on July 2 of 2020. Thomas Patrick Day, 41, of Modesto, was charged with forcibly breaking into the post office building. The court documents detail he used a glass breaker tool to shatter the glass on the door to the lobby area of the post office and then stole packages and keys to post office boxes belonging to other people and businesses.

The case is was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Barton prosecuting the case. Day is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd on June 21, 2022. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.

The Wallace post office branch is located at 8271 Camanche Parkway South approximately 40 miles to the north of Modesto.