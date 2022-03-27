Snow Will Return To The Mountains On Monday

Snow up Highway 108 View Photo

A weather system will impact northern and central California on Monday and winter weather conditions will return to the mountains.

The National Weather System has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for both the western slope of the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet and Yosemite National Park (outside of the Yosemite Valley) for 24 hours on Monday, from midnight until midnight.

The snow levels will fall down to the 5,500 to 6,000 foot elevation by Monday morning.

Total snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation will range from three inches to a foot-and-a-half.

The heaviest snow will fall early Monday morning and snow showers will continue throughout the rest of day. Winds may gust as high as forty-five mph.

Wet snow is expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.