No More Waiting In line To Take A Driver’s License Test

Sonora, CA – Forget about waiting for a computer at the DMV to take a driver’s test, now some can take it right from the comfort of their home.

There are two new online options for customers renewing a license with a “knowledge test” requirement. The DMV relayed that in addition to a remote version of the traditional test, there also is an interactive eLearning course available.

“This is one more example of how the DMV is modernizing to add more convenient services online that used to be only available in an office,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “We continue to incorporate ways to bring DMV services to our customers when and where they want.”

Here is how it works. After filling out the online driver’s license application and paying the fee, eligible customers are prompted to choose the remote exam or eLearning course. Gordon detailed, “Currently, the remote exam is available for the nearly 2 million tests taken by Californians renewing their license each year, the more than 1.3 million tests taken by adults getting their license for the first time who also don’t have a California- identification card and Californians getting a REAL ID or motorcycle license for the first time. The eLearning course is available for Californians renewing their license.”

Customers that use one of these two options will still have to go to an office to provide the required identity and residency documents, take a photo, provide a thumbprint, and complete a vision screening to be issued a license.

DMV provided these guidelines for both options:

Interactive eLearning course:

The newly offered eLearning course can be taken on a computer, laptop, tablet, or mobile device and is available 24/7. There are seven interactive modules that must be completed, including quizzes after each module. The eLearning course takes approximately 45 minutes and is currently available only in English. The course is an ideal option for people who need to renew their license and have trouble with exams or prefer an alternative learning method.

Online knowledge test:

The online test is available in 35 languages to customers who have an internet-enabled computer or laptop with a webcam. The test cannot be taken on a tablet or mobile device. Customers can begin the online exam between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding state holidays.

For identity verification and as a fraud prevention measure, online test participants are required to verify their identity and agree to be monitored throughout the exam.

The test can be attempted online twice. If a customer fails to pass the test after two tries, they will be prompted to go to a DMV office to take the test a third time.