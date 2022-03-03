Snow on branches View Photo

A cold weather system will bring moderate snow to the southern Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada Friday afternoon through mid-day Saturday.

Lowering snow levels Friday evening into early Saturday morning will bring snow down into the upper Sierra foothills.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slopes of the Northern Sierra Nevada, from Friday at Noon until 1 PM Saturday. The heaviest snow is expected between 4 PM Friday and 1 AM Saturday. Those with travel plans to the mountains this Friday afternoon and evening should plan for moderate snow showers and lowering snow levels, causing commute issues.

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory for the Mother Lode, from 10 PM Friday until 1 PM Saturday.

The snow levels will be lowering to 1,500 feet by Saturday morning, so light accumulations on grassy surfaces will be possible. One to four inches of snow is expected below 3,000 feet. Four inches to a foot of snow is likely above 3,000 feet.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and use caution while driving.