Mountain Lion Captured On Video In Crystal Falls

Sonora, CA — A mountain lion walking outside a home on Nile River Drive in the east Sonora area was captured on a security camera.

Brandon Valencia tells Clarke Broadcasting that the animal was spotted in footage that was recently taken at his residence while he was away at work. Click video box and keep an eye on the upper right hand corner.

There was also a sighting reported on December 17 on Phoenix Lake Road near Elizabeth Lane. Click here to view the earlier story.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has released some tips for safely living and recreating in areas where mountain lions are present.

Living With Mountain Lions

Deer-proof your property to avoid attracting a lion’s main food source.

Remove dense vegetation from around the home to reduce hiding spaces.

Install outdoor lighting to make it difficult for mountain lions to approach unseen.

Secure livestock and outdoor large pets in sturdy, covered shelters at night.

Always remember – Mountain lions are wild animals and their behavior may be unpredictable (like any wildlife).

Mountain Lion Encounters

Do not hike, bike, or jog alone. Do not hike, bike, or jog at dawn, dusk, or at night.

Stay alert on trails. Keep a close watch on small children and off leash pets.

Never approach a mountain lion. Give them an escape route.

DO NOT RUN. Stay calm. Do not turn your back. Face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger.

Do not crouch down or bend over.