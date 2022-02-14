Columbia College Closed Due To Weekend Fire

Fire at Columbia College View Photos

Columbia, CA — On late Saturday afternoon, a fire occurred near the main propane tank on campus at Columbia College.

It was located by Columbia College firefighters, and CAL Fire and the Tuolumne County Fire Department also responded.

Tuolumne County Fire reports, “Firefighters discovered a 1,200-gallon propane vapor tank on fire threatening the 18,000-gallon tank, and a vegetation fire less than 1/2 acre moving at a slow rate of spread. Crews quickly deployed remote monitors to help keep the large tank cool and staff were able to shut the valve between the tanks to cut off supply.”

The propane system was turned off and the heat to all buildings is still off. Safety inspectors will be reviewing the site this morning.

Students should look for an email from their instructor regarding any modifications to classes that regularly meet on campus. Online classes and remote services will continue as usual. College employees will be working remotely today where possible.