Escaped Debris Burn Fire Near Lake Don Pedro Area

Vegetation fire in Lake Don Pedro area View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire on Lake Drive of Jacksonville Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County.

The fire is in the 13900 block of Lake Drive near Tarantula Mine Road. CAL Fire reports the flames spread to nearby vegetation from a burn pile. There is no word on the fire’s size, rate of spread, or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.