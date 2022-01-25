Ovations Concert Series Canceled Due To COVID Increase

Ovations Originally Planned Season - Now Canceled View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras Arts Council has decided to cancel the remainder of its 2022 Ovations Concert Series.

“It was such a difficult decision,” said Kathy Mazzaferro, Calaveras Arts Council Executive Director. “We felt the risk in continuing was too great and that the health and well-being of our patrons, performers and staff must take precedence.”

The events were going to be held indoors. All tickets already sold will be refunded.

The Ovations Concert Series is put on over the winter and spring months and is in addition to the Arts Council’s Music in the Parks series held throughout the summer.

Mazzafero adds, “We remain optimistic about our summer concert series ‘Music in the Parks 2022.’ With our beautiful outdoor settings, it was both healthy and successful last summer, and we have every reason to believe this summer will be as well.”

The Arts Council has been hosting musical acts in Calaveras County for over 30 years.