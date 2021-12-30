Newsom Activates State Operations Center For Winter Storms Response Efforts

Governor Gavin Newsom Talks About COVID-19 View Photo

Sacramento, C A – In reaction to the wicked winter storms that have dumped heavy snow blanketing Northern California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement this afternoon on emergency response efforts now underway and warned motorists against traveling.

“At my direction, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has activated the State Operations Center to monitor storm conditions and coordinate all necessary assistance. I want to thank all our emergency responders for working diligently through trying weather conditions to keep our communities safe. I strongly encourage all Californians to avoid making the situation worse and refrain from traveling on mountain roads until conditions improve.”

The governor also directed his cabinet to take appropriate actions to mitigate the impact of weather conditions on the most vulnerable Californians by coordinating with investor-owned utilities to rapidly restore power.

Additionally, Newsom gave this update on the work that is being done noting that since December 24th, Caltrans has deployed 1,350 field staff working in 24-hour rotating shifts to keep roads open and assist impacted communities. He detailed that Caltrans has redirected all available crews including 600 snowplows and already hundreds of downed trees have been cleared. Stranded motorists are also being helped by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and officers are also directing traffic on hazardous roadways, and providing food and water for those in need.