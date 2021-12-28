PG&E Facing Access Challenges Trying To Restore Power

Twain Harte, CA — Pacific Gas and Electric reports that there are still 5,800 customers without electricity in Tuolumne County and 9,800 in Calaveras County.

Spokesperson, Megan McFarland says, “In a lot of places the roads are closed, trees are down, and we have had challenges getting access to our damaged equipment. We are bringing in buggies, snowcats, bulldozers and other heavy equipment to help us clear the roads. It has been a longer process due to the intensity of the storm.”

For most areas still impacted by an outage there is currently an unknown estimated time of restoration.

McFarland adds, “What is really frustrating for us and our customers is that we have to get access to the damage to see the extent of it, so then we will know what repairs need to be made, and then we can then give an estimated restoration time.”

The hardest hit areas still without electricity include Twain Harte, Arnold, Groveland, West Point and Railroad Flat.