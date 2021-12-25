Winter Storm Warning Issued For The Mother Lode

Heavy Snow In East Sonora area View Photo

The Winter Storm Warning currently in effect for the Sierra Nevada, has been extended until 10 AM Tuesday.

The next heavy round of snow will occur this evening through Saturday (Christmas Day), with snow levels dropping down into the upper foothills.

The snow levels will range from 2,000 to 3,500 feet.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the foothills of Mariposa County from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Up to a foot of snow is likely in the foothills, with winds gusting up to forty mph.

Activity will be showery Saturday night with another round of heavy snow on Sunday afternoon and Monday. The snow levels will range from 1,000 to 2,500 feet through Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Mother Lode, from 4 AM Sunday through 10 AM Tuesday.

Total snow accumulation in the Mother Lode above the 1,000 foot elevation, will range from four inches to four feet. Above the 3,000 foot elevation, additional snow accumulations will range from two to twelve feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Gusty winds as high as fifty mph in the Sierra Nevada will further reduce visibilities during this event, with local whiteout conditions possible. Tree branches could fall as well.

The cold wind chills, as low as twenty below zero, could could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as thirty minutes.

Major travel delays and difficult or impossible travel conditions are anticipated through early next week. Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water. Foothill locations that do not normally receive snow should prepare for winter conditions, especially from Sunday morning through Tuesday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.