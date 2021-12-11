Dangerous Winter Storm To Produce Heavy Snow In The Mountains

Snow On Road View Photo

A strong winter storm will bring very heavy snow to the mountains of northern California.

Snow will first arrive to northwestern Shasta County this afternoon, spreading southeast into the southern Cascades and northern Sierra Nevada tonight into Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada above 3,500 feet, from 10 PM tonight until 10 PM Tuesday. Additionally, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Central Sierra Nevada (including Yosemite National Park) from late Sunday night through late Tuesday night.

Expect tremendous snow accumulations in the mountains, with yardsticks required for snow measurement.

The total snow accumulations above the 5,000 foot elevation will range from one to eight feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

The snow levels will gradually lower over time through late Monday and Tuesday. In fact, the snow levels could drop to as low as 2,000 feet by late Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Strong winds may gust up to sixty-five mph. This will further reduce visibilities during this event with white-out conditions.

Damage to trees and power lines is probable.

Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Expect travel delays.

A Winter Storm Warning means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.