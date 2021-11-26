Busier Black Friday With Millions More Shoppers Predicted

Sonora, CA — The day after Thanksgiving is traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year for anyone looking for bargains.

Industry analysts project two million more shoppers than last year. That is a jump from 51 percent to 64 this year. Unfortunately, all the hustle and bustle also bring out the holiday Grinches just waiting to steal the joy of the season. Sonora Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel has some safety advice while fighting the crowds to get that perfect Christmas gift, “Black Friday, actually most the time during the holidays we see an uptick in theft especially around retail establishments. Some tips I can share are park in well-lit areas, shop with a friend, especially at night, be aware of strangers approaching you, and don’t leave personnel items unattended in your car.”

If you do spot any of these thieving elves, do not confront them. Instead, call the police and make sure to give them a description of the individuals and vehicle, including the license plate number. The day after Black Friday is often called Small Business Saturday and then there will be Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday.