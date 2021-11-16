GOP: Business Owners Feel The Government Is Working Against Them

Microphone and US Flag View Photo

Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) delivered this week’s Republican Weekly Address.

Meuser was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. ​

The GOP did not provide the media a written transcript for this week’s address.

However during the address, Meuser stated that business owners “feel that the federal government is working against them. One perfect example is the fact that their businesses are being hit with vaccine mandates. At the same time, the Biden administration is releasing untested, unvaccinated illegals over our southern border, into our communities.

Recently, I participated in the Small Business Committee’s Veterans’ Small Business Roundtable in Washington led by Ranking Member Blaine Luetkemeyer and with the participation from Leader Kevin McCarthy and Whip Steve Scalise, we all sat, spent time, and learned about the issues these veteran business owners face and how we can provide them a business environment in which they can succeed. Because that’s government’s role, to create that environment. Hearing the stories of how our American heroes made it from combat to Main Street and their experiences of creating jobs and enriching their communities was truly inspiring. But, the general consensus was the same, both with the veterans and on the Main Streets throughout my district: Taxes, mandates, inflation, energy costs, product shortages, and labor shortages are smothering them, causing uncertainty, and threatening their viability. And they feel that the federal government is working against them. One perfect example is the fact that their businesses are being hit with vaccine mandates. At the same time, the Biden administration is releasing untested, unvaccinated illegals over our southern border, into our communities. It simply drives people crazy, and understandably so.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.