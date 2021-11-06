Winter Weather Advisory For The Upper Sierra Nevada

Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada above 6,500 feet, from 11 AM this morning through midnight tonight.

The total snow accumulations will range between three to six inches above the 6,500 foot elevation.

With the expected snow, plan on slippery road conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

As far as the mountain passes, Highway 108 (Sonora Pass) remains closed at Kennedy Meadows. Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass) is closed at the east end of Lake Alpine. Highway 120 (Tioga Pass) is closed at Crane Flat. This closure does not affect access to the popular valley floor inside of Yosemite National Park. Finally, Highway 88 (Carson Pass) is currently open with no restrictions.

A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.