Heavy Rain Will Affect Area Late Tonight Through Monday Night

Periods of heavy rain are expected Sunday morning through Monday. This could bring potential ash, mudslides and debris flows over recent burn scar areas. Potential rainfall rates will be over a half inch per hour.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the Mother Lode, the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from late this evening through Monday afternoon. Additionally, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the lower Sierra Nevada in Mariposa County from Sunday morning through Monday evening.

An intense and long duration of moderate to heavy rainfall (especially Monday morning) could lead to urban and small stream flooding during this time.

Flash flooding is possible over and near recently burned areas including the Creek Fire burn area and areas further south including the SQF Complex burn area, the French Fire burn area, the KNP Complex burn area and the Windy Fire burn area.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Yosemite National Park from Sunday morning through Monday evening above 8,000 feet. A Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada, from Sunday evening through late Monday night above 6,000 feet.

Heavy snow is expected. The snow levels will be high, starting above 8,000 for much of the day on Sunday, then lower later Sunday night and Monday morning to around 5,500 to 6,500 feet.

Total snow accumulations of one to four feet above the 6,000 foot elevation is forecast.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Periods of heavy, wet snowfall and gusty winds will create hazardous travel conditions. Significant reductions in visibility are likely. Lingering flood-related impacts will also be a possibility. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Expect mountain travel impacts such as chain controls and travel delays, as well as lingering issues from the heavy rain prior to the lowering of snow levels. Tree branches could fall as well.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

And finally a Wind Advisory will be in effect for the Northern San Joaquin Valley on Sunday from 5 AM to 11 PM.

Expect south winds from twenty to thirty mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.