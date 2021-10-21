Flood Watch For The Mother Lode, Flash Flood Watch For Mariposa County

File Photo: Mudslides In Mariposa County View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Mother Lode, the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from Saturday evening through Monday Afternoon. Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the lower Sierra Nevada in Mariposa County, from Sunday morning through Monday evening.

An intense band of precipitation will move through this evening into Friday morning. Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected, especially Friday morning. Another intense band of precipitation will move through between late Sunday morning and Monday evening. Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected, especially Monday morning.

Potential rainfall rates will be over a half inch per hour this evening.

A long duration of moderate to heavy rain may lead to urban and small stream flooding, during this time.

The rain could bring potential mud and debris flows over recent burn scar areas such as the Creek Fire burn area as well as other fires burn scars further south including the SQF Complex burn area, the French Fire burn area, the KNP Complex burn area and the Windy Fire burn area.

The snow levels will initially start out high.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for the western slope of the Northern Sierra above the 6,000 foot elevation, from 11 PM Sunday through 5 AM Tuesday.

Total wet snow accumulations of eight inches to three feet above 6,000 feet are forecast.

Periods of heavy snowfall and gusty winds will create hazardous if not impossible travel conditions. Significant reductions in visibility are possible. Expect mountain travel impacts such as chain controls and travel delays.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.