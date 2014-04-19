Names Released In Sonora Pile Up

Big Rig without trailer into pickup truck on its side. View Slideshow

Sonora, CA — The CHP has identified the drivers involved in a crash on Tuolumne Road yesterday involving a big rig.

The CHP reports a flat tire on a logging truck caused the wreck just after noon Friday on Tuolumne Road near Nugget Boulevard by the Tuolumne Utilities District building in Sonora.

The CHP reports a big rig driven by 71 year-old Robert Johnson was heading east on Tuolumne Road when the left front tire blew out. The truck swerved into oncoming traffic and clipped the backside of a Ford pick-up truck driven by 79-year –old Fred Vigil. The big rig went across the roadway and crashed into another pick-up parked at the PG & E parking lot. The impact caused the second pick-up to flip over.

The first pick-up truck blocked a lane of Tuolumne Road. The roadway was down to one-way traffic for about 20 minutes as crews worked to clear debris.

