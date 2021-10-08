Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Yosemite National Park

Tioga Pass Entrance View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 5 PM this afternoon for Yosemite National Park above the 7,000 foot elevation.

The total snow accumulations above 7,000 feet will range from four to six inches.

Travel could be very difficult in these areas due to slippery and snow covered roads. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Additionally, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the Northern San Joaquin Valley from Monday afternoon into Tuesday evening.

Gusty north winds of thirty to forty mph will develop Monday afternoon and continue through Tuesday across the central valley.

The minimum humidity ranges from ten to twenty percent. Overnight recoveries are forecast from twenty-five to fifty percent.

These winds combined with low humidity and dry fuels may lead to critical fire weather conditions into Tuesday evening.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.