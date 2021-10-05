Update: Crash In West Point Results In Power Outage And Wandering Cattle

PG&E power outage in West Point after crash View Photo

Update at 4:25 p.m.: The CHP reports that crews are rounding up the cattle that escaped from a trailer after a pickup versus power pole crash on Winton Road in the West Point area of Calaveras County.

Several of the cows were injured in the collision where a pickup towing a horse trailer went off the roadway, hit a power pole, and overturned onto its side. Animal control officials are on the screen. PG&E reports that 449 customers remain without electricity stretching from Highway 26 in the West Point area west towards Bummerville along Winton road. The utility details that a crew is on the scene working to fix the pole. An estimated 10:30 p.m. restoration time has been given.

Original post at 3:40 p.m.: West Point, CA – A truck hauling cattle that hit a power pole has left more than 400 without power in Calaveras County and cattle wandering in the roadway.

The collision happened around 3:15 p.m. along Winton Road near Boy Scout Camp Road in the West Point area. The CHP reports that a pickup towing a horse trailer went off the roadway, hit a power pole, and overturned onto its side. Several of the cattle are injured and animal control officials have been called to the screen. Additionally, several of the cattle got out of the trailer and are wandering around the roadway.

PG&E reports that 449 customers have been impacted stretching from Highway 26 in the West Point area west towards Bummerville along Winton road to Lily Gap Road and ending near Sugar Spring Road. The utility details that a crew is heading to the scene and an estimated 10:30 p.m. restoration time has been given.