Update: Fire In Copperopolis

Update at 1:30 p.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in the Copper Cove Subdivision in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports that the blaze is a quarter acre and moving at a slow rate of spread. They add that all in-coming crews, including aircraft, have been called off the scene. The fire ignited in some grass behind a home in the 2100 block of Basket Cove near Basket Lane west of O’Byrnes Ferry Road. There was no damage to the home. Ground crews will remain on the scene working towards full containment and mopping up for the next couple of hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 1:05 p.m.: Copperopolis, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to the report of a vegetation fire in Copperopolis in the Copper Cove Subdivision. CAL Fire reports that the fire is behind a home in the 2100 block of Basket Cove near Basket Lane west of O’Byrnes Ferry Road. There is no word on whether anyone is inside the house or the size of the fire. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.