Governor Recognizes Late San Andreas CHP Officer

Officer Joseph Boberg View Photo

San Andreas, CA — State capitol flags are being flown at half-staff following the death of San Andreas CHP Officer Joseph Boberg.

Governor Gavin Newsom says Boberg, 42, passed away this week due to complications related to COVID-19. Adding, “Jennifer and I send our deepest condolences to Officer Boberg’s family and friends, as well as those who worked alongside him. Officer Boberg’s service to California will be forever remembered.”

Officer Boberg had been with the San Andreas CHP Office since 2014. He graduated from the CHP Academy in 2009 and also spent time with the Monterey and Napa CHP offices.

He is survived by his wife, Brandy; children, Chase and Cailyn; brother, Jeffrey Jurgens; and parents, Joanna Jurgens and Michael Boberg.