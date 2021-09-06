Heat Advisory Issued For The Mother Lode

Hot temperatures are expected across Northern and Central California this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Mother Lode, the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada below 5,000 feet, from Tuesday at Noon until 8 PM Wednesday.

Strengthening high pressure over the region will lead to hot temperatures much of this week. Temperatures will be around ten to fifteen degrees above average. High temperatures will range from the 90s to around 105 degrees. The hottest portions of the Central Valley may approach 108 degrees. Overnight lows will also be unseasonably mild with readings ranging from the mid 60s to mid 70s across much of the Central Valley and surrounding foothills.

Heat will increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Exercise heat precautions during the hottest part of the day.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.