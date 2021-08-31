Caldor Fire Evacuations View Photo

Amador County, CA — While the Caldor Fire continues to threaten the Tahoe Basin, there are also areas of notable concern in Amador County.

A new map put out by the Amador County Sheriff’s Office shows the areas currently under evacuation orders and warnings. The fire is 191,607 acres and there is 16-percent containment. The map also shows its proximity to the Tamarack Fire, as well as some earlier smaller fires, less than 1/10 acre, called the Sadie and Bald incidents (not-threatening infrastructure).

The Associated Press reports that the streets of South Lake Tahoe, typically a summer tourist hub, are practically deserted today. Yesterday traffic was gridlocked after it was placed under an evacuation order.

Earlier this morning, asked about his message for those who reside in the fire area, Governor Gavin Newsom stated, ”It is our number one priority and we are putting everything we’ve got on it. You’ll see DC-10’s taking off and landing from nearby airbases and putting down that red retardant. You’re seeing clockwork with dozens of helicopters coming in and pulling water from the reservoirs.”

More information on Evacuation orders and advisories related to the Caldor Fire can be found below:

AMADOR COUNTY Evacuation Order: South of Highway 88 along the Amador/El Dorado County line from Dufrene Road, due east to the Amador/Alpine County line and from the Amador/Alpine County line north to Highway 88. This includes the area of Kirkwood Lake. Evacuation Warning: South of the Amador/El Dorado County line along Highway 88 from Dufrene Road west to Omo Ranch Road.

North of Tiger Creek Road east to Salt Springs Reservoir Road to the east end of the Salt Springs Reservoir.

West of the Amador/Alpine County line to Highway 88.

East of Highway 88 to the Amador/Alpine County line Road Closures: Highway 88 is closed between Peddlers Ridge and the Highway 88/89 interchange. EL DORADO COUNTY Evacuation Orders: Grizzly Flat: The areas on Grizzly Flats Road east of Kendra Way into Grizzly

Flats Proper. The areas of Diamond Railroad Grade, Old School House, Sweeney Road, Caldor Road, and Steely Ridge.

Grizzly Flats Road east of four corners in Somerset into Grizzly Flats Proper.

The areas of Myers Lane, Varmet Ridge Road, Rodwell Canyon Road, Snowbird Lane, and Mehwald Lane.

East of Sly Park Road between Highway 50 and Mormon Emigrant Trail to Ice House Road. This includes the communities of Pacific House and Fresh Pond.

North of Highway 50, east of Forebay Road to Ice House Road.

Intersection of Perry Creek and Hawk Haven, the East side of Fairplay Road from Perry Creek South to Cedarville Road. This includes Slug Gulch, Omo Ranch, and all roads off of Slug Gulch.

All roads off of Omo Ranch from Cedarville Road to Hwy 88.

The area between Highway 88 and Mormon Emigrant Trail

South of Highway 50 from Snows Road to Ice House Road.

Between Highway 50 and Slab Creek from Snows Road to Ice House Road.

South of Highway 50 from Ice House Road to Silver Fork Road. This includes the community of Kyburz.

North of Highway 50 from Ice House Road to Silver Fork Road to include Ice House Reservoir, Union Valley Reservoir, and Loon Lake.

Silver Fork Road in Kyburz east to Twin Bridges.

North and south in a line extending from Twin Bridges to the Placer County line and south to the Amador County line.

From Twin Bridges east to Echo Summit.

From Highway 50 South to Amador/ Alpine County Line.

From Highway 50 North to Flag Pole Peak.

Pleasant Valley Road and all intersecting roads extending south from Newtown Road to the intersection of E-16 (Mt Aukum Road).

All roads accessed from E-16 (Mt Aukum Road) between Pleasant Valley Road and Bucks Bar Road. This includes all roads and residences accessed from Moon-Shadow and Gopher Hole Road off Bucks Bar Road.

Christmas Valley from Highway 89 West to Echo Summit

Highway 89 due West to Watershed Ridge/Echo Summit and South to the Amador/El Dorado County line.

The area from Luther Pass Road, north along the El Dorado/Alpine County line to Armstrong Pass. West from Armstrong Pass to Upper Apache at Meyers. West on Upper Apache to Highway 50. West on Highway 50 to Highway 89. South on Highway 89 to the El Dorado/Alpine County line. This includes all homes on both sides of Highway 89.

The area from Upper Apache at Meyers, north along Highway 50, to Elks Club Drive. East on Elks Club Drive to Pioneer Trail, extending due south to Upper Apache at Meyers. (This includes all homes off of Oneidas, Mandan, Apache, Ottawa, and Player).

The area North on Highway 50 from Highway 89 to Saw Mill Road. West on Saw Mill Road to Angora Ridge, extending to the Echo Summit.

Desolation Wilderness from the watershed ridge to the CA ENF/CA TMU wilderness boundary. From the El Dorado/Placer county line to Echo Lakes.

The section from Emerald Bay north to the Placer county line in Tahoma, extending west to the border of Desolation Wilderness.

The area from Sawmill Road at Lake Tahoe Blvd. extending north to Pope Beach. Along the water’s edge to Eagle Point. From Eagle Point west, to Desolation Wilderness, across Emerald Bay.

This is the area North of Elks Club along Highway 50 and the West side of Pioneer Trail, also including the streets of Hekpa, excluding the residences west of the airport, this segment includes all residences accessed from Jicarilla, Washoan, and Glen Eagles. This also includes the Golden Bear neighborhood, and the neighborhoods of Cold Creek Trail, High Meadows, and Marshall Trail.

Northwest of the South Lake Tahoe Airport and west of the Highway 50 / Lake Tahoe Blvd and Highway 89 intersection to include the South Lake Tahoe High School, Tahoe Verde and the streets accessed from 5th through 15th street south of Highway 89.

The area East of Pioneer Trail to the Alpine County Line stopping South of Heavenly Ski Resort, excluding all residence off of Pioneer Trail.

All residences with the Tahoe Keys community and all residents accessed from the streets connEast of Highway 50/ Highway 89 at the at the Lake Tahoe Blvd and

Highway 89 Highway 50 intersection. This includes the area of Barton Hospital and the area of Winnemucca to the “Y”. Also north of Highway 50 west of Tahoe Keys Blvd following along the north side of Highway 89 through the end of town prior to Pope Beach.ected to Tahoe Keys Blvd, staying east of 3rd Street.

All residences off of Lakeview which is west of Highway 50 North of Blue Lakes Road and east of Tahoe Keys Neighborhood.

All residences on both sides of Highway 50 for the streets connected to O’Malley, Lodi, Silver Dollar and Rubicon Trail.

The residences between Al Tahoe on the east side of Johnson Blvd to include the streets of Treehaven and Fremont and extending to the east in to all residences west of Ski Run and east of Pioneer Trail. Evacuation Warnings: North of Slab Creek to Wentworth Springs Road between Sand Mountain and Loon Lake.

Mosquito Road from the bridge North to include the Community of Swansboro.

North of Highway 50 to Slab Creek between Smith Flat and Snows Road.

South of Highway 50 to Pleasant Valley between Smith Flat and Snows Road, and North of Pleasant Valley between Holm and Newtown.

South of Pleasant Valley between Bucks Bar Road and Newtown Road, East of Bucks Bar Road to Kingsbury Drive.

Southwest of Bucks Bar Road to Ladies Valley Road including the community of Outingdale, Ant Hill Road, Perry Creek Road, and Sand Ridge between Ladies Valley Road and Bucks Bar Road.

East of Mt Aukum Road (E16) from Bucks Bar Road to Omo Ranch Road. North of Omo Ranch Road to the intersection of Omo Ranch Road and Fairplay Road.

From the evacuation order line in Twin Bridges east to the Echo Summit and from Highway 50 south to the Amador and Alpine County lines and north to the Placer County line

Dry Lakes Section: This section is north of Wentworth Springs Road up to the Placer County line and the remaining section of El Dorado County south of Placer County to Loon Lake.

The remaining area of the Lake Tahoe Basin. From the Alpine/El Dorado county line, north along the California/Nevada state line to Lake Tahoe. North along the waters edge to the El Dorado/Placer county line. West along the El Dorado/Placer county line to McKinney Lake Road Closures: Highway 50 is closed in both directions from the Sly Park Road exit to Meyers (Highway 50 and Highway 89 junction).

The Highway 50 closure has been extended East to Sawmill Road

Highway 50 at Sawmill

Pioneer Trail at Elks Club

Elks Club at Highway 50

Highway 89 at Highway 88 junction

Fallen Leaf at Tahoe Mountain ALPINE COUNTY Evacuation Order: Highway 89 south from Luther Pass Road to Pickett’s Junction, (Highway 88) West on Highway 88 to Kirkwood. This includes Kirkwood resort and Caples Lake. Evacuation Warning: Highway 88 at Forestdale Road. West of Forestdale Road and south to the Pacific Crest Trail Crossing. West of the Pacific Crest Trail to the Summit City Canyon Trail. West of Summit City Canyon Trail and south to the El Dorado / Stanislaus National Forest Line. El Dorado / Stanislaus National Forest Line west to the Alpine and Amador County line.

South of Armstrong Summit to Woodfords to Forestdale Road, north of Highway 88 and Highway 89 to Armstrong Summit. DOUGLAS COUNTY Evacuation Warning: Upper Kingsbury (South)

Upper Kingsbury (North)

Central Kingsbury

Lower Kingsbury

Round Hill region and roads including Lower Elks Point

Lake Village

Lower Olivers, Kahle Drive region and roads

These Evacuation Warnings will include areas from Highway 50 at Lake Parkway, East to Elks Point Road (excluding Stateline Casinos) and State Route 207 (Kingsbury Grade) from Highway 50 to Tramway Drive, including all area roads North and South of Kingsbury Grade. EVACUATION CENTERS: EL DORADO COUNTY SHELTERS Shelter

Green Valley Community Church

3500 Missouri Flat Road

Placerville, CA

Green Valley Community Church 3500 Missouri Flat Road Placerville, CA Shelter

Cameron Park CSD

2502 Country Club Drive

Cameron Park, CA Shelter

Rolling Hills Church

800 White Rock Road

El Dorado Hills, CA AMADOR COUNTY Temporary Evacuation Point

Italian Picnic Grounds in Sutter Creek

581 Hwy 49

Sutter Creek, CA 95685 NEVADA COUNTY Shelter

Truckee Veterans Hall

10214 High Street

Truckee, CA 96161 NEVADA STATE Shelter

Douglas County Community Center Shelter is at capacity

1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV Shelter

Carson City Community Center

851 E. William Street, Carson City, NV Shelter

Carson High School

1111 N. Saliman Road, Carson City, NV ANIMAL EVACUATION CENTERS: EL DORADO COUNTY El Dorado County Animal Services (small animals)

6435 Capitol Ave.

Diamond Springs, CA

For animal evacuation questions or assistance call (530) 621-5795 Saureel Vineyards (large animals) FULL

1140 Cold Springs Road

Placerville, CA

(530) 621-5795 AMADOR COUNTY South County Large Animal Rescue (SCLAR)

Amador County Fairgrounds (large and farm animals)

El Dorado County residents only

18621 Sherwood Street

Plymouth, CA Amador County Animal Response Team- ACART

Amador County Fairgrounds (large and small animals)

18621 Sherwood Street

Plymouth, CA

For Amador County residents only

(209) 257-9444 NEVADA Douglas County Animal Services (small animal)

921 Dump Road

Gardnerville, NV

(775) 782-9061 East to West Coast Grooming

1368 Hwy 395, Unit B1

Gardnerville, NV

(775) 450-1743 Douglas County Animal Services (livestock)

Douglas County Fairgrounds

920 Dump Road

Gardnerville, NV

(775) 782-9061 Fuji Park (small and large)

601 Old Clear Creek Road

Carson City, NV 89701

ASSIGNED