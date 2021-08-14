Weekend Heat Advisory

Hot temperatures are expected this weekend.

High pressure over Northern California will bring the threat of high to very high heat risk to the local region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Mother Lode and the Central Valley from Noon today until 7 PM Sunday.

Hot daytime temperatures and warm overnight lows are expected, with the hottest temperatures forecast on Sunday. While smoke from area wildfires may limit highs, there is still the potential for heat related stress and illnesses through the weekend.

The afternoon high temperatures will range from 100 to 112 degrees, with the hottest day expected on Sunday. Overnight lows will range from the upper 60s to the lower 80s.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.