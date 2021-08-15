Roadwork Planned For August

There are a few areas to expect Caltrans crews to be working in the Mother Lode the week of August 15 to 21.

On Highway 108 Monday through Friday in the area of Hess Avenue to Peaceful Oak Road one of the two lanes will be restricted for bridgework. Work is scheduled between 4 am and 5 pm and delays of up to 5 minutes are to be expected.

Also on Highway 108 from Mono Road to Helipo Road one of the two lanes and the right shoulder will be closed for drainage work. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm.

On Highway 4 in Calaveras from Ganns Meadow Drive at mile marker 58.1 to the Alpine County Line, one-way traffic control for highway construction will delay traffic 10 minutes. The work during the day will limit the shoulders of the road from is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6 am to 6 pm.

On Highway 4 in Calaveras from Pennsylvania Gulch Road to Mitchler Street the right turn land will be closed for pavement work. Work during the day will be done from 7 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday. Drainage work at night will limit one of the two lanes from 9 pm to 5 am Tuesday through Thursday.

On Highway 49 from Cosgrove Road to Angels Road traffic will be limited to one-way for shoulder work. Expect delays of 10-minutes Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 3:30 pm.

Road striping on Monday and Tuesday will close of one lane on Highway 26 in Amador/Calaveras from mile marker 18 at Highway 49 in Mokelumne Hill to Highway 88. The work is scheduled between 9 am and 4 pm. The road striping in Calaveras will continue Wednesdays and will close of one lane on Highway 26 from Highway 88 to Highway 49 Mokelumne Hill.

Also on Highway 26 from Warren Road to Milton Road the right shoulder will be restricted for utility work. The work is scheduled on Wednesday from 9 am to 3 pm. More utility work on Highway 26 from Gold Creek Drive to Country View Drive will restrict both sides of the road. That utility work is planned all week from Monday through Friday from 9 am to 3 pm.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.