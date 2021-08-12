Update: Many Lost Power In Tuolumne County

Update at 7am: All 3,860 PG&E customers who lost electricity at around 3am have now been restored. PG&E has not released a cause of the outage.

Update at 6:49am: Around 3860 PG&E customers in Tuolumne County lost electricity at around three o’clock this morning. PG&E reports that only around 385 are still without power, and they are in the Cuesta Serena area. The earlier larger outage was impacting parts of Groveland, Buck Meadows, Jamestown, East Sonora and Standard. PG&E has not released a cause. PG&E still hopes to have the remaining customers restored by early this morning.

Original story posted at 5:58am: Sonora, CA — There are around 3860 PG&E customers without electricity in Tuolumne County this morning.

The outage started at around 3am and PG&E is hoping for full restoration by about 7am. It is impacting parts of Groveland, Buck Meadows, Jamestown, East Sonora and Standard. PG&E says it is still investigating the cause.