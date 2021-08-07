California Wolves Adding To Their Pack

Sonora, CA — A new report by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that two-state wolf packs produced a dozen pups this year.

The Lassen pack in western Lassen and northern Plumas counties has produced litters since 2017, including six pups in 2021, according to wildlife officials. Additionally, this year, the Whaleback pack in eastern Siskiyou County that consists of a male wolf OR-85 and an uncollared female produced at least six pups as well. There is a third wolf pack that was confirmed in May, but it is not currently known if they have bred.

“We’re over the moon knowing that for the first time in more than 100 years, California has at least two wolf packs with pups,“ said Amaroq Weiss, senior West Coast wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity.

Although federal protections were stripped from wolves across nearly the entire lower 48 states in January, center officials add that wolves are protected in California under the state’s endangered species act. In opposition to that act are many ranchers who are opposed to wolf protections, saying the animals prey on and stress out their livestock.

Of note, earlier this year a rare gray wolf named OR-93 left Oregon and was being tracked with a radio collar throughout the state, including visits to Tuolumne and Calaveras counties. At the end of May pings from the collar ended and his whereabouts are unknown, as reported here.