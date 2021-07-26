Update: Fire Ignites Near J-59

Update at 12:03pm: CAL Fire reports that the forward spread of the Cooper Fire in Stanislaus County has been stopped at 15 acres. Mop up will continue in the area of J-59 and Cooperstown Road. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Original story posted at 11:45am: La Grange, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a fire in the area of J-59 near Cooperstown Road. The fire in Stanislaus County is estimated to be 15 acres. Be prepared for activity in that area. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.