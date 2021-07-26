Clear
95.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Fire Ignites Near J-59

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Fire near J-59

Fire near J-59

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 12:03pm: CAL Fire reports that the forward spread of the Cooper Fire in Stanislaus County has been stopped at 15 acres. Mop up will continue in the area of J-59 and Cooperstown Road. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Original story posted at 11:45am: La Grange, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a fire in the area of J-59 near Cooperstown Road. The fire in Stanislaus County is estimated to be 15 acres. Be prepared for activity in that area. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert