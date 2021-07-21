Tuolumne County Farm Bureau BBQ Dinner & Auction

The Tuolumne County Farm Bureau will be hosting their Annual BBQ and Auction this Friday, July 23rd at the Hurst Ranch, located at 174215 Highway 108 in Jamestown. The public is invited.

Terri Arrington with the TC Farm Bureau Board of Directors, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The no host social starts at 5:00 p.m. and the outdoor dinner begins at 6:00 p.m., followed by the live auction. The proceeds from the evening’s event will benefit TC Farm Bureau scholarships and programs.

Rides on the miniature narrow gauge railroad train are part of the price of admission. The train crosses over a lake and winds along historic Woods Creek.

The meal itself is a Cowboy Style BBQ Tri-Tip & Chicken and all of the ‘fixins’.

Dutch Oven Desserts will be provided by the Back Country Horsemen and Mid Valley. The Covers, of Covers Apple Ranch, will provide their famous desserts as well. Musical entertainment will also be provided.

Pre-sale tickets are available at Hurst Ranch, Covers Apple Ranch and at the Tuolumne County Farm Bureau office, located at 77 N Washington Street in Sonora.

The pre-sale ticket prices are $25.00 for adults. Tickets are $10.00 for children under twelve. Children under 6 years old are free

The TC Farm Bureau is a 501c5 non-profit.

For more information, call 209-533-8386 or log on to www.facebook.com/tcfarmbureau

