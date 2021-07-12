Heat Advisory Issued For The Central Sierra Nevada Foothills

The Excessive Heat Warning, issued for the Mother Lode, the Central Sierra Nevada foothills, the Central Sierra Nevada below 5,000 feet, the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada below 6,000 feet, and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, will expire at 9 PM tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Central Sierra Nevada foothills from 9 PM tonight through 8 PM Tuesday.

Dangerously hot conditions will continue on Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures in the foothills ranging from 100 to 108 degrees.

Most of the central California interior below the 5,000 foot elevation will be affected by the heat.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.