Update: Fire In Clements

Cal Fire Truck View Photo

Update at 5:45 p.m.: CAL Fire reports the crews have stopped the flames forward spread on the Brandt Fire burning in the Clements area of Calaveras County. The fire broke out around 5 p.m. in some grass along Brandt Road near Clements Road, south of Highway 12. CAL Fire reports that the size of the fire is 3/4 of an acre and no structures are threatened. Crews will work to gain full containment and then mop up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the flames is under investigation.

Original post at 5:25 p.m.: Clements, CA — Air and ground resources are working on a vegetation fire along Brandt Road in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports the flames broke out in some grass near the Clements Road intersection south of Highway 12. The fire has been dubbed the “Brandt Fire.” There is no word on the fire’s current activity or size. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.