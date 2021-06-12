Triple Digit Heat Is Forecast

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Central Sierra Nevada Foothills from 10 AM Thursday morning through 8 PM Friday evening.

Dangerously hot conditions are forecast during this time period with temperatures ranging from 102 to 112, with a poor overnight recovery.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

During the heat event, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.