Burn To Take Place To Play Ball

San Andreas – CAL Fire will ignite dry fuels around a San Andreas ballpark this week In order to play ball more safety.

The burn encompasses approximately 14 acres of annual grass and oak woodland within the San Andreas Recreation & Park District Ballfields. With the assistance of the San Andreas Fire Protection District, a hazardous fuel reduction burn will take place on Friday, June 11th near the intersection of Mountain Ranch and Calaveritas roads.

CAL Fire relays that the purpose of the burn is to “clear hazardous fuels on the site used for daily recreation by local citizens and allowing for a cleared area to be used during regularly scheduled events.” They also noted secondary benefits that include training while utilizing various techniques with live fire.

The burn is slated to begin between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and expected to last about 6 to 8 hours. Smoke or fire may be seen near Highway 49, and Mountain Ranch Road near the Calaveras County Government Center during those times.

Control lines and nearby roadways will be used to prevent the spread of fire from areas outside the burn unit, according to CAL Fire. Also, firefighters will remain at the scene until all hotspots are out.

Assisting cooperating agencies include Calaveras County Air Pollution Control District and Central Calaveras Fire and Rescue Protection District.