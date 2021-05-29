Excessive Heat Warning For Memorial Day Weekend

An early-season heat event will impact portions of Northern and Central California as high pressure builds overhead.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Mother Lode from noon on Sunday through 8 PM Tuesday. An Excessive Heat Warning has also been issued for the Northern San Joaquin Valley from noon on Monday through 8 PM Tuesday. Finally, an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the Central Sierra Nevada foothills from noon on Monday through Tuesday evening.

Expect hot conditions with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 90s to 108 degrees. The hottest afternoons are forecast to occur on Monday (Memorial Day) and Tuesday. The hot afternoon temperatures, combined with warm overnight lows in the Central Valley, ranging from the middle/upper 60s to 70s, will produce widespread moderate to high heat risk.

Holiday travelers, hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts should prepare for the excessive heat.

There will be widespread moderate to high heat risk. Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. Most vulnerable include children, the elderly, those without air conditioning, and those with chronic ailments.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.