Excessive Heat Watch For Memorial Day

Weekend heat will impact Northern California this Holiday weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, an early-season heat event will impact portions of Northern California as high pressure builds overhead. High temperatures will soar into upper the 90s and 100s as early as Sunday. Additional warming is expected on Monday and Tuesday with localized areas in the Central Valley approaching 108 degrees. These hot afternoon temperatures, combined with warm overnight lows in the middle/upper 60s to 70s, will produce widespread moderate to high heat risk.

Consequently, an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect beginning Sunday afternoon and lasting through Tuesday evening. This is for both the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley.

Expect hot conditions with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to 105 degrees. The hottest afternoons are forecast to occur on Memorial Day (Monday) and Tuesday. Isolated locations in the Central Valley may approach 108 degrees on the hottest afternoons.

There will be a widespread moderate to high heat risk. Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. The most vulnerable include children, the elderly, those without air conditioning, and those with chronic ailments.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.