DMV Makes Real ID Application Easier

Sacramento, CA–Californians applying for a Real ID from the DMV now have one less document to provide during the application process. Following an update to federal rules, the DMV no longer requires applicants to provide a Social Security card or W-2 to prove they have a Social Security number. Starting today, Californians can now simply provide their Social Security number.

The process can be started online by filling out an application, Californians can bring their confirmation code and documents to the DMV office at their convenience, even the same day, and get express service, with no appointment required. Once at the service window, it now takes less than 10 minutes to complete the process.

DMV Director Steve Gordon explains “Getting a REAL ID in California just got a little easier, We continue to streamline the REAL ID process so that customers can upload required documents, avoid long lines and get a REAL ID well in advance of the federal enforcement date.”

The website to start the online application can be found here