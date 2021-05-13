Those Fully vaccinated Can Take Off Masks Except For Few Restrictions.

Sonora, CA – If you have got your COVID shots, then the mask can come off in most places.

The six feet of social distancing also ends for those fully vaccinate according to new guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today that ease both restrictions in most indoor and outdoor settings, regardless of size. Masks wearing will still be required in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters, but could ease restrictions for reopening workplaces and schools. Additionally, those fully vaccinated no longer must wear a mask in outdoor crowds either.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, says, “We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”

Health experts advise the more people that get vaccinated, the faster infections will drop, making it harder for the coronavirus to “mutate enough to escape vaccines.”

Nearly half of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of vaccine and coronavirus cases are at their lowest rate since September, with deaths at their lowest point since last April. Health officials hope this move will incentives the many millions who are still holding out on getting vaccinated.