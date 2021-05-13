Two Burned In BBQ Mishap

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo View Photo

Mountain Ranch, CA — Two people suffering from burns were flown from the scene of a BBQ mishap in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County on Wednesday around 6 p.m.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark tells Clarke Broadcasting that a man and a woman were burned while trying to light a barbecue. It is unclear whether the flames flared up or if there was some type of explosion. A female victim had critical burns to her face and a male had second-degree burns to his hands. The incident happened at a residence on Old Immigrant Road West near Railroad Flat Road. There are no further details at this time.