Excellence In Teaching Award Winners Announced

Tuolumne County Superintendent Of Schools Office View Photo

Sonora, CA — Local teachers are being recognized for their dedication, enthusiasm and respect gained from fellow educators.

The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office and County Board of Education are announcing the 2021 “Excellence in Teaching” award winners. Typically the teachers are recognized at an in-person celebration, but due to COVID-19, it will be streamed online this year on May 27 at 6pm. The award winners are listed below. Also of special note, this year’s Career Achievement Award is being given to Ms. Becky Berry of Twain Harte School.

2021 recipients include:

• Breena Smith, ATCAA-Head Start

• Carmel Portillo, Belleview School District

• Trudi Griffin, Big Oak Flat-Groveland School District

• Todd Isaman, CA Department of Corrections, Sierra Conservation Center

• Debbie Gardiner, Columbia Elementary School District

• Laureen Campana, Columbia College

• Jen Redford, Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office

• Anne Brosnan, Curtis Creek School District

• Betsy Spring, Jamestown School District

• Shelly Helm, Sonora Elementary School District

• Carol Smith, Sonora Union High School District

• Shannon Fulkerson, Soulsbyville School District

• Mary Mahlmann, Summerville Elementary School District

• Mark Antinetti, Summerville Union High School District

• Linda Gnipp, Twain Harte School District